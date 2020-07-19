scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 19, 2020
Netflix sets release date for Tom Holland-starrer The Devil All the Time

Tom Holland starrer The Devil All the Time is based on Donald Ray Pollock's 2011 novel and is set in a town called Knockemstiff, Ohio, where a storm of faith, violence and redemption brews.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: July 19, 2020 2:05:29 pm
Tom Holland Netflix film The Devil All the Time is set to start streaming from September 16. (Photo: Tom Holland/ Instagram)

The Devil All the Time, fronted by Spider-Man star Tom Holland, is set to start streaming from September 16, Netflix has announced. The streamer made the announcement on its official Netflix Film page on Twitter.

The film is based on Donald Ray Pollock’s 2011 novel and is set in a town called Knockemstiff, Ohio, where a storm of faith, violence and redemption brews.

The story, told across two decades, revolves around a bullied kid who becomes a man who knows when to take action, a serial killer couple, a faith-testing preacher, and a corrupt local sheriff.

“The Sinner” helmer Antonio Campos is directing from a script he co-wrote with Paulo Campos.

The film also features Holland’s Avengers: Endgame co-star Sebastian Stan, Jason Clarke, Mia Wasikowska, Robert Pattinson, Riley Keough, and Bill Skarsgard.

Little Women star Eliza Scanlen, Haley Bennett of Music and Lyrics fame, Harry Melling, who recently starred in another Netflix film The Old Guard, and musician Pokey LaFarge also round the cast.

Randall Poster, Ninestories Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker, and Max Born are producing the project.

