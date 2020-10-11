Netflix picks up Russo Brothers-produced Iraq drama Mosul

Iraq drama Mosul marks the feature directorial debut of Matthew Carnahan, who is known for co-writing action films like World War Z and 21 Bridges. (Photo: AP)

Iraq drama Mosul, produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo, has been acquired by Netflix and will release on the streamer in November.

The film marks the feature directorial debut of Matthew Carnahan, who is known for co-writing action films like World War Z and 21 Bridges. Carnahan has also penned the script.

According to Deadline, 101 Studios was set to release the movie this year, but theatrical plans did not pan out in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mosul is based on the true events of the Nineveh SWAT team, a renegade police unit who waged a guerrilla operation against ISIS in a desperate struggle to save their home city of Mosul.

The movie was inspired by Luke Mogelson’s 2017 piece for The New Yorker, The Desperate Battle to Destroy ISIS.

Russo Brothers and Mike Larocca have produced the film for AGBO alongside The New Yorker Studios. Jeremy Steckler is also a producer.

Mosul had its world premiere at Venice Film Festival last year, followed by bowing at the Toronto International Film Festival.

