Ant-Man and the Wasp actor Paul Rudd to star in the Netflix series Living With Yourself

American actor Paul Rudd will soon be seen in a Netflix comedy series titled Living With Yourself. He will be working with critically acclaimed feature film Little Miss Sunshine directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris. The series Living With Yourself revolves around a man, who undergoes a treatment to become a better person. The series will have eight episodes where Rudd will play a dual role.

Living With Yourself series will have Timothy Greenberg, who will also serve as executive producer and showrunner.

Rudd was last seen in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp which he co-wrote. He reprised the role of Ant-Man from 2015’s Ant-Man and 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. He will appear again as the Marvel superhero in next years untitled Avengers 4 movie. Paul Rudd’s most recent TV stint came on Netflix when he played as Andy in a small screen Wet Hot American Summer reboot. He has also starred in the Netflix movie The Fundamentals of Caring with Craig Roberts, and Selena Gomez.

Paul Rudd will play dual roles in “Living With Yourself,” a new series about a man struggling with his life who undergoes a novel treatment to become a better person, only to find he’s been replaced by a new and improved version of himself pic.twitter.com/7BzzqoUX2C — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) August 10, 2018

A tweet from Netflix’s See What’s Next’s Twitter handle read, “Paul Rudd will play dual roles in “Living With Yourself,” a new series about a man struggling with his life who undergoes a novel treatment to become a better person, only to find he’s been replaced by a new and improved version of himself.” The text was accompanied by two identical close up photos of the actor.

