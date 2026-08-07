Netflix’s Operation Safed Sagar pumped Rs 215 cr into Indian economy; Rs 49 cr went to VFX

Billed as Netflix’s most ambitious and largest Indian project thus far, Operation Safed Sagar chronicles the Air Force’s extraordinary role in the Kargil War. Ahead of its release, the streaming giant revealed that through the show, Netflix contributed over Rs 215 crore (over $24 million) to the Indian economy by “generating employment, supporting local businesses, advancing creative technology and investing in talent.”

In conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director of The Indian Express Group, at the Express Adda, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos discussed the economic impact of Operation Safed Sagar, asserting Netflix’s commitment to going beyond storytelling.

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Ted Sarandos on Operation Safed Sagar’s Rs 215 cr economic impact

“It’s a beautiful historic story and very inspiring. The special effects are off the charts. At the same time, in terms of our commitment to production, we ensured an economic impact of $24 million from the production of just that one show. We worked with over 800 vendors across more than nine cities over 115 days of production. We employed 200 local cast and crew members, in addition to 4,000 daily hires,” he revealed.

“It’s (Operation Safed Sagar) uniquely Indian. What’s really cool about it is that we filmed at about 16,800 ft. I am sure that’s the highest altitude production we’ve ever been involved in,” Sarandos added.

Behind the ‘Netflix Effect’

According to data provided by Netflix, it engaged over 850 local businesses during the show’s production and also roped in more than 200 cast and crew members, in addition to 4,000 daily hires over 115 days. The series was shot across 11 cities, including Patiala, Pataudi, Noida, New Delhi, Mumbai, Manali, Gwalior, and Bikaner.

The businesses that benefited from Operation Safed Sagar include local companies across construction, hospitality, logistics, transport, catering, and technical services. Netflix also partnered with 15 India-based VFX studios, employing nearly 1,200 artists to produce 50 minutes of aerial sequences, thereby contributing more than Rs 49 crore ($5 million) to the Indian economy, which alone accounts for 20 per cent of the total production cost.

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The show was filmed at operational Indian Air Force bases in Nal, Chandigarh, and Gwalior, as well as at high-altitude locations in Himachal Pradesh, reaching nearly 16,000 feet.

While addressing the gathering at the premiere of the show, Sarandos stated, “Every Netflix production is also a local production. Behind every episode are thousands of people whose creativity, skill and dedication make that story possible. The scale of this series and the production demonstrates that India today has the talent, the technical expertise and the production capabilities to create entertainment that stands confidently alongside the very best in the world.”

Operation Safed Sagar release date, cast, and crew details

Helmed by Oni Sen, Operation Safed Sagar features Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, and Amrita Bagchi in key roles. Air Chief Marshal (Retd) BS Dhanoa offered guidance and support to the makers. “India is ready to hear this story now. In fact, it is long overdue. Operation Safed Sagar deserves to be told, and I’m glad it is finally being brought to life,” he earlier said.

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He added, “When I was the Chief of the Air Staff, I had only two wishes. First, the story of the Indian Air Force’s role in the Kargil War must be told. It is one of the most important chapters in our history. Second, that any film or series on this subject should inspire young boys and girls to join the Indian Air Force. Stories like these ignite young minds. Even today, after retirement, I keep telling veterans who have served in wars to visit schools and share their experiences. These stories have the power to inspire the next generation. If this series succeeds in igniting that spark and encourages more young Indians to join the Indian Air Force, I would consider that my objective achieved.”

The epic military drama series, narrating the untold story of the Golden Arrows Squadron, which played a key role in the operation, premieres worldwide on Friday, August 7.