Sunday, May 31, 2020
COVID19

Netflix on George Floyd’s death: To be silent is to be complicit

Netflix has tweeted support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The movement aims to highlight the racial violence and systemic racism the African-American community faces in the United States.

Netflix black lives matter Netflix has received widespread praise for the stand. (Photo: Netflix)

Streaming giant Netflix has taken a stand for the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd’s death. The movement aims to highlight the racial violence and systemic racism the African-American community faces in the United States.

Netflix tweeted from the official handle, “To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter. We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up.”

The tweet has received widespread praise. Ava DuVernay, who collaborated with Netflix on When They See Us, a miniseries on five African-American males who were falsely accused of raping and assaulting a woman in New York’s Central Park, has also commended the move.

She replied to the tweet with, “Well done.”

Nathalie Emmanuel, best known for playing the role of Missandei in HBO’s Game of Thrones, showed her support.

Also Read | Explained: Why George Floyd’s death has sparked violent protests in the US

On Monday, Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis while he was being restrained by the police. The video of the incident, which was broadcast by the media and also went viral on social media, showed an officer Derek Chauvin, who has now been arrested, kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he gasped for breath.

