Netflix offers apology for “inappropriate” movie poster

Netflix says it is "deeply sorry" for Cuties' inappropriate artwork. (Photo: Netflix)

Streaming service Netflix has apologised for “inappropriate” artwork for the movie Cuties (original French title: Mignonnes). Cuties has earned the ire of social media users as it sexualises children.

The outrage began after the streaming site shared a poster of the film, which showed scantily-clad young girls.

A tweet from Netflix’s official Twitter handle read, “We’re deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties. It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which won an award at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description.”

We’re deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties. It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which won an award at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description. — Netflix (@netflix) August 20, 2020

Cuties, directed by Maïmouna Doucouré, won the Directing Jury Award at 2020 Sundance Film Festival in January this year. It was also a hit with critics, with an 82 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Set in Paris, the film is about a Muslim immigrant girl, a Senegalese native, who becomes fascinated with a ‘twerking’ dance group called Cuties.

