Nightflyers trailer: Get ready to be blown into space by this George RR Martin series

George RR Martin is at it again, this time with a brand new Netflix show called Nightflyers George RR Martin is at it again, this time with a brand new Netflix show called Nightflyers

In the nearly two-minute-long trailer of Netflix’s original series Nightflyers, a spaceship breaks down, people’s lives are in danger, and creepy things take place on the spaceship because the series is based on the novella by Games of Thrones writer George R R Martin.

“Daddy, that thing you found in the sky? It’s a ship with people?”, a daughter asks her father in the opening shot of the promo, and in the following scenes, we see a man excited about leading a company of men and women to make contact with an alien group. But before that could happen, people start to fear for their lives. There are dramatic dialogues thrown in like, “Our world is dying, and nightflyer is our only chance,” for good measure.

Then there are numerous shots of the spaceship from various angles to let the viewers know how gigantic and awe-inspiring the whole thing is. And we are introduced to a crew of scientists as well, who are willing to risk their lives for the sake of one amazing discovery.

The series has been executive-produced by Martin, Jeff Buhler, Gene Klein, David Bartis, and Doug Liman among others. It has been produced by Robert Jaffe and Andrew McCarthy.

Watch the trailer of George RR Martin’s Nightflyers here:

Nightflyers stars Gretchen Mol as Dr. Agatha Matheson alongside Eoin Macken as Karl D’Branin, David Ajala as Roy Eris, Sam Strike as Thale, Maya Eshet as Lommie, Angus Sampson as Rowan, Jodie Turner-Smith as Melantha Jhirl and Brían F. O’Byrne as Auggie.

The official synopsis of the series reads, “Who can they trust when humanity is at stake? From the mind of George R. R. Martin, Nightflyers is a psychological thriller, set in deep space on the eve of Earth’s destruction. A crew of explorers journey on the most advanced ship in the galaxy, The Nightflyer, and work to intercept a mysterious alien spacecraft that might hold the key to the planet’s survival. As the crew nears their destination, however, they discover that mysterious forces and even their own minds are working against them.”

Nightflyers will hit Netflix in 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd