Netflix announces new slate: Delhi Crime 2, Kota Factory 2, She 2 confirmed

The second season of Delhi Crime and Kota Factory will be out soon.

Streaming giant Netflix India on Wednesday released its complete slate for 2021 across different genres and languages. They will be releasing Richie Mehta’s Delhi Crime Season 2, Jamtara 2, Kota Factory 2, Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Mismatched season 2 and many others in the coming months. You can also expect the release of acclaimed festival winner Bombay Rose, Kapil Sharma’s much-awaited web show and Sanya Malhotra’s quirky movie about a young widow Pagglait soon.

Aaranya

Raveena Tandon is all set to make her digital debut with Aaranya. It is a mysterious, intriguing story based in Himachal. Talking about her character, Tandon shared, “My character’s name is Kasturi Dogra. Kasturi struggles to balance her personal and professional life, like many women. This is her story.

She 2

The dark crime thriller She has been renewed for a second season. Writer Imtiaz Ali talked about the show at the recent Netflix event and said, “Had the story of She with me for a long time. But I could never make it before due to its format. I did try making it into a film many times before. But, there are many layers in the show which suited a longer format.”

Bombay Rose

Release date: March 3

What happens when a flower seller falls in love in an anime in Indian setting? This is what the critically acclaimed Gitanjali Rao’s animated feature will seek to answer within the given format. Bombay Rose opened to immediate acclaim at the Venice Critics’ Week. It will begin streaming on Netflix from March 3.

Bombay Begums

Release date: March 8

After making a cameo in her father Mahesh Bhatt’s movie Sadak 2, filmmaker and actor Pooja Bhatt is making a full-fledged comeback with the Netflix female-led show Bombay Begums. Directed by Lipstick Under My Burkha fame director Alankrita Shrivastava, Bombay Begums also features Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand in pivotal roles. Bombay Begums will start streaming on Netflix from March 8.

Pagglait

Release date: March 12

This Sanya Malhotra starrer movie is about a young widow who is unable to shed any tears or feel any amount of sadness for her bereaved partner. As everyone around her starts to comment on her strange behaviour and spirited demeanour, Sanya’s character seeks to find out what is ‘wrong’ with her. Written and directed by Umesh Bist, Pagglait will start streaming on Netflix from March 12.

Dhamaka

Directed by Ram Madhvani, Dhamaka stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The recently released teaser suggests that Dhamaka’s central plotline is about a ‘star’ news anchor who struggles to keep it together. The collaboration of Aaryan and Madhvani is interesting because both are associated with movies that have drastically different sensibilities. Dhamaka also features Amruta Subhash in a pivotal part. Its official synopsis reads, “A frustrated ex-news anchor is given another chance to go live on prime time television when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. Little does he know that this call will change his life and throw him into a fast-paced game of betrayal.”

Kapil Sharma’s upcoming show

Kapil Sharma is making a transition from the idiot box to the popular streaming platform. Not too long ago, the actor and star comedian had shared a teaser, announcing his decision to join the Netflix family in his inimitable manner. Bollywood star Anil Kapoor had also posted the said teaser on his social media. Now only time will tell whether this will be a sketch comedy series or a chat show.

Meenakshi Sunderashwar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)

Meenakshi Sunderashwar stars Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in the lead roles. A romantic comedy presumably involving the concept of a long-distance relationship, the film has been helmed by Vivek Soni. The official synopsis of the movie reads, “What’s in a name? A lot, as Meenakshi and Sundareshwar would express in their upcoming Netflix film, Meenakshi Sundareshwar.” Sanya was last seen in the Netflix movie Ludo. She also has Netflix’s Pagglait under her belt.

Sardar Ka Grandson

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh’s upcoming family entertainer Sardar Ka Grandson will soon be available to stream on Netflix. Also starring Neena Gupta and Aditi Rao Hydari, the film has been directed by Nikkhil Advani. It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Kapoor had recently shared the news on his social media with a post that read, “Gather your parents and grandparents for this one, Sardar ka Grandson is coming soon to @netflix_in.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Cobalt Blue

This upcoming Marathi movie helmed by Indian filmmaker and writer Sachin Kundalkar is all about relationships. What happens when a brother-sister duo end up falling for the same man who comes to visit their place? This is the central peg of Cobalt Blue.

Desert Dolphin

This Indian-American movie boasts of an impressive cast, which includes names like Waheeda Rehman, Rachel Sanchita Gupta, Shafin Patel, Amrit Maghera, Swati Das, Ankit Rao and Jonathan Readwin among others. The film will revolve around a teenage girl and her love for skateboarding after she is introduced to the sport by a British-Indian woman. Earlier set for a 2020 release, Desert Dolphin will now release on Netflix on August 6 this year.

Masaba Masaba Season 2

The first season of this quirky dramedy released to positive reviews last year. It marked popular fashion designer Masaba Gupta’s foray into the digital medium. She was seen sharing screen space with her real-life mother Neena Gupta on the show. Masaba Masaba is inspired by the real life of the designer.