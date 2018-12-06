Netflix renews Narcos Mexico for second season

Drug trade drama Narcos: Mexico has been renewed for a second season by streaming site Netflix. Originally intended as a fourth season of Narcos, which focused on the rise of the cocaine business in Colombia under Pablo Escobar and his Medellin Cartel, Narcos: Mexico became a new series, shifting the focus to the beginnings of the Mexican drug trade and how it became what it is today, reports variety.com.

Advertising

Narcos: Mexico is a companion series to Netflix’s crime drama series Narcos. While Narcos was set in Columbia, this series in set in Mexico.

Diego Luna, who plays drug mafia Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo in the series, spoke about his character and its relevance. “It’s not the stereotype of the drug dealer we’ve seen before. It’s a guy who is much more of a businessman. He is one step ahead of everyone. He sees an opportunity and he takes it. He creates a system that transcends people, you know. We are not telling a story about good and bad people. It is not black and white. This story lives in the grey areas,” he had said at an event in Singapore.

The first season of Narcos: Mexico charts the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) takes the helm, unifying traffickers in order to build an empire.

Advertising

When DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Pena) moves his wife and young son from California to Guadalajara to take on a new post, he quickly learns that his assignment will be more challenging than he ever could have imagined. As Kiki garners intelligence on Félix and becomes more entangled in his mission, a tragic chain of events unfold, affecting the drug trade and the war against it for years to come.

Also read | Diego Luna on Narcos Mexico: My character creates a system that transcends people

In addition to Luna and Pena, the first season also starred Alyssa Diaz, Joaquín Cosio, Matt Letscher, and Aaron Staton.

(With inputs of IANS)