Netflix to release music video of song from Miley Cyrus’ Black Mirror episode

Netflix has announced that it will be releasing the music video of “On a Roll”, the song that featured in the Miley Cyrus-starrer episode of hit show Black Mirror.

Advertising

The news was shared by the official Twitter handle of the show after a fan asked about the song and its release.

“Omg Ashley O, I’m such a huge fan!! When will the Music video for On a roll come out? That song is seriously my JAM!!,” the fan account tweeted to Cyrus on Wednesday.

To this, the Black Mirror account responded, “Tomorrow.” Cyrus also retweeted the reply.

Advertising

The 26-year-old actor-singer portrayed a fictional pop star, Ashley O, in Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too episode of the show.

The episode centres around a lonely teenager (Angourie Rice) who is fascinated by her favourite pop star Ashley O’s robot doll. In parallel, Ashley is shown struggling with her seemingly perfect life which is running out of control.

The track, “On a Roll”, is a remake of the 1989 hit song “Head Like a Hole” by the Nine Inch Nails.

The fifth season of Black Mirror, consisting three episodes, premiered on the streaming giant’s platform on June 5.