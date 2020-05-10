Netflix’s Mother’s Day watchlist: Lady Bird, Roma and others

Here are a few movies that you can watch with your mother today. (Photo: A24) Here are a few movies that you can watch with your mother today. (Photo: A24)

Netflix India has unveiled its suggestions for movies to watch on the occasion of Mother’s Day 2020. The streaming giant revealed eclectic choices that subscribers can spend time watching with their mothers.

Lady Bird

A poignant story of a strong-willed girl and her relationship with her equally strong-willed mother. Saoirse Ronan has done a marvellous job in bringing out on the screen the angst of adolescence. There is subtlety here, and the viewer never feels overwhelmed. We rarely see the relationship between a mother and her daughter put on screen in such a believable way.

Forrest Gump

Tom Hanks plays the role of a man who unknowingly takes part in several important events of historical importance in the United States. A large chunk of the movie explores the relationship of Gump, Hanks’ titular character, with his mother, played by Sally Field.

Kapoor & Sons

A gripping drama about a dysfunctional Indian family, Kapoor & Sons explores family dynamics in Indian, or more broadly South Asian families, in a surprisingly mature way — a rarity for Bollywood. Ratna Pathak Shah, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Rishi Kapoor and Fawad Khan star.

Roma

Alfonso Cuarón’s most personal film, Roma, is stunning, but is also a hard film to watch if, like me, you are not used to long stretches of dialogue-less scenes. This film, more than any I have ever seen, needs patience. If you can stay with it long enough, however, Roma is extremely rewarding. The tracking shots are something to behold. It is so astoundingly rich visually and emotionally that it is hard to put into words.

The Sky Is Pink

This Shonali Bose directorial has Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar playing the role of a couple and Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf as their children. Wasim’s Aisha suffers from severe combined immunodeficiency and pulmonary fibrosis. The story is about Chopra and Akhtar’s characters dealing with their tumultuous marriage and their daughter’s illness simultaneously.

