Netflix’s ‘most-watched’ titles: Extraction, Ludo, Gunjan Saxena and more

(From left) Stills from Extraction and Anurag Basu's Ludo. (Photo: Netflix)

With 2020 coming to a close, Netflix has released a list of most-watched titles across genres. According to its data, around 80 per cent of the subscribers watched a film every week this year. Some of the most-watched titles on Netflix India include the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Radhika Apte thriller Raat Akeli Hai, Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction, Charlize Theron’s The Old Guard and the Bollywood multi-starrer Malang.

Anurag Basu’s anthology Ludo was the most-watched comedy movie, while regional films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Telugu), Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (Tamil), Kappela (Malayalam), and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya (Telugu) also made their presence felt.

Panned by the Indian Air Force Academy for its alleged biased representation of the air force, Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena was the most-watched drama of 2020, according to Netflix. Other films and series in the list include Guilty, Masaba Masaba, Bulbbul, She, Miss India, Never Have I Ever and Emily in Paris.

According to Netflix’s report, the viewing for non-fiction series and docus saw a jump of 250 per cent in 2020. Indians binged on Too Hot to Handle, Indian Matchmaking and the recently released Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Bad Boy Billionaires, The Social Dilemma and Money Heist: The Phenomenon were the most-watched documentaries.

Romance was another category that found many takers. Films and series like Love Aaj Kal, Ginny Weds Sunny and Mismatched struck a chord with the audience. To no one’s surprise, Spanish drama Money Heist, German series Dark and the Turkish series The Protector won favour with the viewers and became the most viewed foreign-language content. Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution, Blood of Zeus and One-Punch Man (S2) were some of the most popular anime titles of 2020.

The world is obsessed with the South Korean entertainment industry right now, and India is no exception. Indians showered special attention on K-Dramas like The King: Eternal Monarch, Kingdom (S2), It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and Start-up.

Not only adults, Netflix seems to have won over kids too. This year’s viewership for children’s content increased by 100 per cent. While the anime film Over the Moon was the most popular choice in the genre, The Willoughbys, Boss Baby: Back in Business (S4) and Mighty Little Bheem won hearts globally.

