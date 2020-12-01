Money Heist to get a Korean adaptation

The fifth and final season of Money Heist is currently under production. (Photo: La Casa De Papel/Instagram)

Streaming giant Netflix is all set to present the Korean version of its hit Spanish series Money Heist.

According to Variety, the show will be directed by Kim Hong-sun, who has helmed TV dramas like The Guest, Voice and Black. Ryu Yong-jae will be joining the 12-part series as a screenwriter.

Expressing his happiness about a Korean version of Money Heist (La Casa de Papel in Spanish), Alex Pina, creator and executive producer of the show, said, “I find it fascinating that the world of La Casa de Papel is so attractive to Korean creators as to do an adaptation. The fact that the action is set on the Korean Peninsula also seems to me to be a milestone which I am really delighted about.”

