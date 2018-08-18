Follow Us:
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Netflix cancels Michelle Wolf and Joel McHale’s talk shows

Netflix won’t be bringing back The Break With Michelle Wolf and The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale.

By: IANS | Los Angeles | Published: August 18, 2018 4:53:29 pm
The two unscripted entries, The Break With Michelle Wolf and The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale, were both only on the streaming service for a matter of months (the former premiered in May and the latter in February) before executives at the company decided not to bring them back for additional seasons, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Despite plentiful buzz after her controversial turn as this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner host, Wolf’s late-night entry failed to garner the kind of viewership that warrants a second season at the streaming giant.

The same can be said for McHale’s show, which offered a mix of greenscreen commentary and pre-taped sketches. McHale is known for his work on the TV series Community.

Though the streamer has pushed aggressively into the late-night space, greenlighting shows from such comics as Hasan Minhaj, David Letterman, Norm Macdonald, it has yet to figure out what a successful topical format looks like on its platform.

