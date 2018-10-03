Relationship Status

Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal starrer Little Things Season 2 premieres on October 5 on Netflix. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi) Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal starrer Little Things Season 2 premieres on October 5 on Netflix. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

While their chemistry on screen seems deserving of the hashtag ‘relationship goals’, in the real world, its the banter between the two leads of Little Things that keeps one entertained. “She thinks Delhi is like a zoo – she takes a photo of everything. She thinks every one is unique,” says Dhruv Sehgal, who has also created and written the show.

Mithila Palkar, who plays Kavya, denies these allegations with vigorous shakes of the head, while suppressing her laughter. “In the due course of this conversation, you will realise that all this untrue and Dhruv lies a lot,” she says. After a successful first season, Little Things is back, on a much larger scale and production values — the perks of being acquired by streaming giant Netflix. “We and our relationship has also evolved with the second season. I think in the first season, we barely spoke to each other off the scene. Now as you can see, we are at each other’s throats,” shares Palkar, who hails from Dadar, Mumbai, while Sehgal is a Delhi boy.

The first season, which streamed on Filter Copy, focused on the small tiny everyday things which make a couple tick in the fast-paced city of Mumbai. In season two, their relationship and the troubles, also evolve. Dhruv quits his job and Kavya has to bear the brunt of it. Therein starts the complexity. There is also talk about self-sustainability in a relationship. “Our relationship in the real world, truly came on its own on this season as we became friends.

Earlier we would not even talk to each other off screen. It was not intentional or anything. In the second season, I think we got along better because we read the episodes together,” adds Palkar, 24. “Yeah, the director would say cut, and we would go back to our respective phones, or talk to other people,” says Sehgal, 28. “The growth of the characters was always a part of the bigger picture. As in every relationship, it all starts with the honeymoon period, and then slowly, the real world creeps in and establishes itself. We didn’t make it serious deliberately. We were just mapping the most common trajectory of any relationship, which in the beginning is all happy go lucky, and then of course we graduated with dealing with the real world. The analogy I give is someone leaves the window open and the environment creeps in. Then the question is — can you then stay true to the character of the couple that you were”?

Season one, had lot of answers. Season two, has many questions.

Given their highly popular onscreen relationship, do they get a lot of requests to be agony aunts? Are they flooded with questions about good relationships? “The media has turned us into agony aunts. But no, the real world has seemed to stay away from our advice. But I think me and Dhruv we take our inspirations from our on screen couple avatar,” says Palkar.

The two are happy about the completely democratic set up of the internet, which provides people like them the space for showcasing newer stories and narratives.

Palkar, is keen to explore the medium and would like to experiment more, given that she has been stereotyped as the cute, girl next door. “I know I have already been stereotyped. I would want to of course break out of it, but I think slice of life is something that appeals to me, and I would like to explore more,” says Palkar, who was last seen in Karwaan, with Dulquer Salmaan and Irrfan Khan.

“I have never had a benchmark like Bollywood to work towards. Far from it, if anything, Bollywood has ruined many things for us. I am happy to even do a podcast for an entire year — if the subject matter appeals to me,or maybe you know write a children’s book,” shrugs Sehgal. “But this new medium absolutely delights me. Because the rules for this are still being written. We are discovering the inner workings of it as we go along.”

Little Things season 2 premieres on October 5 on Netflix.

