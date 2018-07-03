Sacred Games to Orange is the New Black Season 6: What to watch on Netflix this July

Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Sacred Games will premiere on July 6. Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Sacred Games will premiere on July 6.

Exciting things lie ahead for people obsessed with the web series format. Popular online streaming site Netflix has a great line-up for the month of July. From space adventures to crime dramas, and to finally reliving your childhood, the best of Netflix is just around the corner. Here are some shows premiering this month that will keep you glued to your seats.

Sacred Games

Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte starrer Sacred Games is the first Indian original series to premiere on Netflix. A lot hangs in the balance for Netflix as well as the people associated with the project with this one. If the Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane series proves to be successful, the streaming giant will have a successful collaboration with the big names of Indian entertainment industry.

Sacred Games is a crime drama based on the novel of the same name by Vikram Chandra and deals with the ruthless underbelly of Mumbai, a subject that has previously been dealt with by several Bollywood filmmakers in the past. Therefore, it would be interesting to see which new element the makers will bring to the table with the show. The series will premiere on July 6.

Anne with an E: Season 2

After a successful first season, Anne with an E has been renewed for a second season, which will premiere on July 6. Based on the book of the same name by Lucy Maud Montgomery, the show stars Amybeth McNulty, Geraldine James, R.H. Thomson in pivotal roles. The show’s primary plot revolves around the adventures of Anne and the often difficult and sometimes hilarious situations she continually finds herself in.

Final Space

Final Space is an animated series that delves into the space realm in the most quirky and unique manner possible. The show’s main plot revolves around one astronaut and his wacky yet lovable sidekick alien. The official synopsis of the plot reads, “Astronaut Gary Goodspeed and his adorable, planet-killing alien pal go on wild interstellar adventures as they try to discover where the universe ends.”

The voice cast includes names like David Tennant, Fred Armisen and Ron Perlman. The show will premiere on July 20.

Orange is the New Black Season 6

The acclaimed American series based on the memoir of Piper Kerman has since the first season, impressed both the critics as well as the audience. The show has received Emmy nominations and Golden Globe nominations for its narrative style as well as for its performances. Not much has been revealed about the new season yet, however, Adrienne C. Moore, who plays in Cindy in the show, had recently revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that sixth season will be starkly different from previous seasons of the show.

“Toward the end of season five, there were some people that were agreeing to stick together, and there were some people that were looking out for themselves. We’ll see the repercussions of those decisions in this next season,” the actor had said.

Orange is the New Black Season 6 will premiere on July 27.

