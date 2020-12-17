Netflix’s Indian titles that found takers around the world: Gunjan Saxena, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and more

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Guilty were two of the most watched Indian titles of Netflix this year. (Photo: Netflix)

Netflix India has been churning content at an unprecedented rate. Recently, the streaming giant unveiled the list of Indian titles which featured in the Top 10 row around the world this year. From the anime series Mighty Little Bheem to the reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, here are the films and shows that made the cut.

Mighty Little Bheem

The animated pre-school series by filmmaker Rajiv Chilaka won the audience’s heart in a big way. The tiny but intelligent protagonist’s adventures in the search for ‘laddoo’ struck a chord with viewers and earned it the first place in this list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Based on the true story of one of the first Indian female air force pilots, the Netflix film grabbed many eyeballs. Helmed by Sharan Sharma and bankrolled by Karan Johar, Gunjan Saxena featured Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Manav Vij among others in pivotal roles.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

This reality TV show by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment captured the imagination of many people. Cheeky, loud and sufficiently dramatic, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives saw Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey in action.

A poster of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. (Photo: Netflix) A poster of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. (Photo: Netflix)

Raat Akeli Hai

The directorial debut of casting director Honey Trehan is a pulpy thriller starring the likes of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya and Shweta Tripathi Sharma. Its well-written screenplay and powerful performances were praised by critics and the general public alike.

Bulbbul

Set in 20th century Bengal, Bulbbul is an inventive drama about sexuality and power that garnered appreciation from all quarters. Co-produced by Anushka Sharma, the Anvita Dutt Guptan directorial starred Tripti Dimri, Paoli Dam, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose and Parambrata Chatterjee.

Guilty

Directed by Ruchi Narain and produced by Karan Johar, Kiara Advani-starrer Guilty received mixed reviews. The film’s main plot revolved around a bunch of college students and what happens when one of them accuses the college heartthrob of sexual assault.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd