Netflix announces 10 new original movies with Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and others

Streaming giant Netflix on Monday announced 10 new original movies. The new set of films will be produced and helmed by some of the biggest names in the Indian entertainment industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Zoya Akhtar.

Advertising

The movies will cover a wide variety of genres, from romance to horror. Srishti Behl Arya, Director – International Original Film, India, Netflix, said in a statement, “Given our diversity, history and culture, India is home to powerful stories waiting to be told to audiences around the world. The depth of talent and vision of our creators is enabling us to create films our members will love. We want to be a home for India’s finest filmmakers where their stories travel to more people than ever before.”

The ten movies include Ghost Stories, wherein Lust Stories filmmakers Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee will join hands to tell spine-chilling tales. Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment will be bankrolling a film about policeman-turned-trainer and his students.

Shirish Kunder will helm a thriller called Mrs Serial Killer where a wife seeks to prove her husband’s innocence by committing a murder. The movie will be produced by Farah Khan. K Jo’s production venture Guilty’s tale will revolve around a rape committed by a college heartthrob.

Advertising

Other movies that will stream on Netflix later this year are Roy Kapur Films’ Yeh Ballet, Shashanka Ghosh’s House Arrest, Dibakaar Banerjee’s Freedom, Sudhir Mishra’s Serious Men, Maska and Kaali Khuhi.

Karan Johar, the producer for Guilty, said, “Today a filmmaker with an interesting idea has so many avenues to connect with the audience, and Netflix is definitely one of the most exciting among them. As a content creator, there has never been a better time to tell stories. Guilty is a film that explores a personal, powerful subject where a small-town girl takes on the structures that protect perpetrators of rape. Ruchi Narain is helming the film as a director, and we at Dharmatic, could not be more excited than to see her vision come alive across 190 countries on Netflix.”

By the end of 2020, Netflix aims to roll out at least 15 original Indian movies, including the previously announced Music Teacher, Cobalt Blue, Chopsticks, Upstarts and Bulbul.