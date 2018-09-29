Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House review roundup: The reimagining of Shirley Jackson’s horror novel receives acclaim

The Haunting of the Hill House begins streaming on October 12. The Haunting of the Hill House begins streaming on October 12.

Netflix’s ‘modern reimagining’ of Shirley Jackson’s classic horror novel has received a perfect 100% score at review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. So far, all the reviews of the series have been positive. Mike Flanagan, who helmed Stephen King adaptation Gerald’s Game for Netflix, has directed this. The series stars Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Elizabeth Reaser, Henry Thomas in pivotal roles.

The Verge’s Bryan Bishop writes about how the series does things differently, “The Haunting of Hill House starts playing with genre expectations right out of the gate. It opens with the young Crain family’s last night in the house, and from there, it kicks off an interconnected series of flashbacks, flash-forwards, and every other permutation in between. It’s a television show constructed for a modern TV audience.”

Forbes’ Merrill Barr writes, “The Haunting of Hill House is decent and very much strives for a more classical horror vibe relying less on gore and more on supernatural scares.”

According to Variety’s Daniel D’Addario. The Haunting of Hill House relies on more than jump scares. He writes, “Slowly insinuating, building in power as it tells a story of repressed trauma and family discord. It’s an effective scare-fest that is at its best when the tale does more than jolt the viewer.”

The synopsis reads, “The Haunting of Hill House is a modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson’s legendary novel of the same name, about five siblings who grew up in the most famous haunted house in America. Now adults, they’re reunited by the suicide of their youngest sister, which forces them to finally confront the ghosts of their own pasts… some which lurk in their minds… and some which may really be lurking in the shadows of the iconic Hill House.”

