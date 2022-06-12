Netflix announces Squid Game Season 2, watch teaser

Netflix on Sunday announced that their hit series Squid Game will return for another season. Along with the announcement, the streaming giant released a teaser of Squid Game Season 2. The caption of the teaser, featuring the huge animatronic doll from Squid Game Season 1, read, “Red light… GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2!”

The OTT platform also shared a letter from the series’ director, writer, producer and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.

The letter read, “It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show. And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round.”

Squid Game became a global phenomenon upon its release last year. The series revolved around a competition, the titular Squid Game, which lures in common people who are in debt and promises them a huge cash prize upon winning a set of children’s games that are well known in South Korea. But the consequences of losing are deadly — literally.

A release date for Squid Game Season 2 has not been announced yet.