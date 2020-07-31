Netflix greenlights Money Heist season 5

The fifth season of Money Heist will also be its last. (Photo: Netflix) The fifth season of Money Heist will also be its last. (Photo: Netflix)

Netflix has renewed the uber-popular Spanish heist drama series Money Heist for a fifth season. It will also be the series’ final season. The streaming giant revealed the news on its official social media handles.

A picture posted on the handles showed a Salvador Dalí mask, broken, and lying on the ground. The caption read, “Do you have your mask ready? You’re going to need it one last time 💰 #MoneyHeist Season 5, confirmed ✅.”

Money Heist Season 5 will be a 10-episode season. Talking about the final season, showrunner Álex Pina said, “We have spent almost a year thinking about how to destroy the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes? How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters? The result is the fifth season of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season.”

The series stars Úrsula Coberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Darko Peric, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta, Fernando Cayo, Rodrigo de la Serna, Najwa Nimri and y José Manuel Poga. Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Criado will join the cast in season 5.

Money Heist has been praised for its comedic elements, subversion of heist movie and TV tropes, feminist themes, and addictive storytelling that has enthralled millions of people around the world.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd