Wednesday, January 01, 2020
Ghost Stories review and release LIVE UPDATES

Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about horror anthology Ghost Stories, starring Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary, Janhvi Kapoor, Surekha Sikri, Sobhita Dhulipala, Gulshan Devaiah, Sukant Goel, Kusha Kapila and Vijay Varma.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 1, 2020 8:44:03 am
Netflix Ghost Stories Janhvi Kapoor Sobhita Dhulipala Mrunal Thakur new year premiere video Ghost Stories is streaming on Netflix.

Much-awaited horror anthology Ghost Stories is finally out on Netflix.

Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap, who have earlier collaborated on Bombay Talkies and Lust Stories, try their hands at the horror genre this time around.

Earlier, Karan Johar teased that his segment might revolve around a “big fat wedding”, while Zoya’s film will deal with “innocent kindergarten rhymes”. “Bird songs don’t sound sweet anymore,” said Anurag. Dibakar added, “Strange fascination and craving for certain kind of food.”

Karan’s short film will star Mrunal Thakur in the lead role and Anurag Kashyap’s film stars Sobhita Dhulipala, who has worked with him in Raman Raghav 2.0. Zoya Akhtar’s film will see Janhvi Kapoor as the lead along with Surekha Sikri.

Apart from them, Ghost Stories also stars Avinash Tiwary, Gulshan Devaiah, Sukant Goel, Kusha Kapila, Vijay Varma and Pavail Gulati.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Ghost Stories.

Highlights

    08:44 (IST)01 Jan 2020
    'Dibakar Banerjee won Ghost Stories'

    “Dibakar Banerjee definitely won #GhostStories . What a chilling portrayal of India's current socio-political climate! Too real to call it fiction!”, posted user @Hitezsh1 on Twitter.

    08:34 (IST)01 Jan 2020
    'Decent overall'

    A user @ShreyasS_ posted on Twitter, “Finished #GhostStories Anurag's & Dibakar's were fully engaging with the latter's one being the best for me while Anurag's story - I'm still confused a bit...🤔Too creepy...🙈  Zoya's was good but predictable while KJo's one was the least engaging for me… Decent overall…”

    08:22 (IST)01 Jan 2020
    ‘Sensibly spine-chilling’

    “Directors #ZoyaAkhtar, #DibakarBanerjee, @karanjohar and @anuragkashyap72 pursue the journey adroitly. Producer @RSVPMovies' #GhostStories is suitably atmospheric, full of character and sensibly spine-chilling. It reliesmon a well-told tale without making it appear ludicrous.” shared user @SinhaSomesh on Twitter.

    08:02 (IST)01 Jan 2020
    'Ghost stories was okay'

    @Sachinovic tweeted, "Ghost stories was okay, but WTF is the endings? More like directors showing off their horror movie direction skills. #GhostStories #Netflix."

    Ghost Stories is the third collaboration between Netflix and RSVP.

    Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and RSVP, in association with Ashi Dua of Flying Unicorn Entertainment, Ghost Stories is streaming exclusively on Netflix.

