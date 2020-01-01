Ghost Stories review and release LIVE UPDATES

Ghost Stories is streaming on Netflix. Ghost Stories is streaming on Netflix.

Much-awaited horror anthology Ghost Stories is finally out on Netflix.

Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap, who have earlier collaborated on Bombay Talkies and Lust Stories, try their hands at the horror genre this time around.

Earlier, Karan Johar teased that his segment might revolve around a “big fat wedding”, while Zoya’s film will deal with “innocent kindergarten rhymes”. “Bird songs don’t sound sweet anymore,” said Anurag. Dibakar added, “Strange fascination and craving for certain kind of food.”

Karan’s short film will star Mrunal Thakur in the lead role and Anurag Kashyap’s film stars Sobhita Dhulipala, who has worked with him in Raman Raghav 2.0. Zoya Akhtar’s film will see Janhvi Kapoor as the lead along with Surekha Sikri.

Apart from them, Ghost Stories also stars Avinash Tiwary, Gulshan Devaiah, Sukant Goel, Kusha Kapila, Vijay Varma and Pavail Gulati.