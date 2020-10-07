Netflix faces indictment in Texas over controversial French film Cuties

Cuties was previously criticized internationally for allegedly sexualizing 11-year-old girls in its promotional poster. (Photo: Netflix/ Twitter)

Netflix Inc NFLX.O is facing a criminal charge in a Texas county for promoting lewd visuals of a child in the French film Cuties, according to a statement from Tyler county’s district attorney’s office on Tuesday.

The document, filed on September 23, said Netflix promoted material in the film that depicts lewd exhibition of the pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 years of age which appeals to the prurient interest in sex.

Netflix did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The plot of Cuties centers around an 11-year-old Muslim girl who “starts to rebel against her conservative family’s traditions when she becomes fascinated with a free-spirited dance crew,” according to Netflix.

Texas representative Matt Schaefer tweeted here a picture of the indictment document and NBC News reported the matter earlier on Tuesday.

Cuties was previously criticised internationally for allegedly sexualizing 11-year-old girls in its promotional poster. Netflix later apologized for the “inappropriate artwork”, saying it was not representative of the film.

Last month, Turkey’s broadcasting watchdog said here it would order Netflix to block access locally to the film on grounds that it contains images of child exploitation.

