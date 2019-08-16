Netflix developing third To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movie

Netflix has announced that it is already working on a threequel to its 2018 rom-com hit To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.

In a post on Facebook, the streamer said the third film in the series has been titled, To All The Boys: Always And Forever Lara Jean.

It also revealed that the 2018 film’s upcoming sequel, titled To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, will debut on its platform on February 12, 2020.

“To All The Boys fans, SOME NEWS: The sequel ‘To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’ premieres February 12,” the post read.

“And a third film -To All The Boys: Always And Forever Lara Jean – is already in production!!!” it added.

The two leads of the first film — Lana Condor and Noah Centineo — are returning as Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinski to take the on-screen teenage love story forward. The sequel will also introduce a new love interest, John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher).

Michael Fimognari is directing the sequel from a script by Sofia Alvarez.

The 2018 film, based on Jenny Han’s critically acclaimed book of the same name, went on to become a massive hit and saw breakout performances by Condor and Centineo.