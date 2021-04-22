Netflix confirms release of Money Heist 5, The Witcher 2, You 3 and others in 2021

Álvaro Morte starrer Money Heist and Henry Cavill's The Witcher are among the list of shows that'll arrive with its next seasons in 2021. (Photos: Netflix)

Netflix Life has confirmed the return of its hit show Money Heist, along with several other popular titles, in the second half of 2021. The announcement came as fans across the world were awaiting news about Money Heist 5, which was previously expected to arrive in May 2021, but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the Letter to Shareholders in the Q1 earnings report, Netflix confirmed that Money Heist will premiere its fifth and final season in the later half of 2021. Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and Chief Content Officer revealed the same on the company’s investor video for its first-quarter financial results.

Other big shows which were also listed for the fourth quarter of 2021 (October-December) include The Witcher season 2, You season 3, Sex Education season 3, Lost in Space season 3, Cobra Kai season 4 and more. Even feature films like Red Notice and Escape From Spiderhead will release in the second half of 2021.

According to Deadline, Ted Sarandos said in the meeting, “What happened in the first part of this year was that a lot of the projects that we’d hoped to come out earlier did get pushed because of the post-production delays and Covid delays and we think we’ll get back to a much steadier state in the back half of the year, certainly in Q4 where we have the returning seasons of some of our most popular shows like The Witcher and You and Cobra Kai as well as some big tentpole movies that came to market a little slower than we’d hoped like Red Notice and Escape From Spiderhead.”

Red Notice stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. (Photo: Netflix) Red Notice stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. (Photo: Netflix)

Several of these shows were earlier expected for an April-May 2021 release, some due to a pattern maintained by its makers of giving the audience a new season at around the same time every year, and others, because they have already been under production since last year. But the pandemic did hamper the release plans of many.

La Casa De Papel or Money Heist, which was renewed by Netflix for its fifth season in July last year, went on floors in August. And since its fourth season arrived in April 2020, the fifth one was touted for the same time this year. But seems like its production work got delayed, and the show has now been pushed to the later months of 2021.

Another flagship show of Netflix, Stranger Things is set to arrive with its fourth season. Infact, the makers also released a teaser in February 2020, much to the delight of fans. But, the show ditched its summer 2021 release date. It now eyes a premiere either in later 2021 or early 2022. Netflix is yet to confirm on the same.