Netflix cancels Santa Clarita Diet

Netflix has decided to cancel its dark-comedy series Santa Clarita Diet after three seasons.

Advertising

The series featured Drew Barrymore as a real estate broker transformed into a zombie and Timothy Olyphant as her husband.

“The world had never known a ‘zom-com’ until ‘Santa Clarita Diet’, and we’re indebted to creator Victor Fresco for bringing this idea to Netflix. To their endless credit, the incredible Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant were totally game, with an uncanny knack for comedy that brought Sheila and Joel Hammond to vibrant life, even though one of them was undead.

“We’re grateful to Victor, Drew, and Timothy, along with fellow executive producers Tracy Katsky, Aaron Kaplan, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell and the terrific cast, including Liv Hewson and Skyler Gisondo, and crew for three hilarious seasons for Netflix members to discover for years to come,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement.

Santa Clarita Diet premiered on the streaming platform in February 2017.