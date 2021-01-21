Netflix’s Bridgerton renewed for second season

Shonda Rhimes’s period drama Bridgerton, starring Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page, is returning for a second season, Netflix announced Thursday. The streaming giant made the announcement with a short clip, featuring scenes from the first season, that concluded with the caption “Second 2 is coming.”

Created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes, Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s novels set in the competitive world of Regency era London’s Ton during the season, when debutantes are presented at court. The first season that arrived in December 2020 is eight-episode long.

Within days of its release, Bridgerton became the most talked-about show online primarily owing to the melting chemistry between its lead characters Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, played by Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page respectively, and the magnificent and dramatic representation of the 19th century Britain and the romance of the time.

The second season is expected to start filming this spring.