Netflix’s Bombay Begums gets a release date

Netflix series Bombay Begums is gearing up to release on March 8. Created and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the show stars Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Plabita Borthakur, Amruta Subhash, Aadhya Anand, Rahul Bose, Vivek Gomber, Danish Husain and Nauheed Cyrusi.

Bombay Begums revolves around five women from Mumbai, who are connected by “ambition, desire, struggle for power and vulnerability”. It traces their journey as they fight obstacles in their careers and relationships, while challenging societal norms.

Talking about the series, Alankrita Shrivastava said in a statement, “Bombay Begums is a story about Indian women that I hope women in India, and across the world will connect with. The series explores the complex journey of working Indian women who are ambitious for power and success, but have many other battles to fight too. It’s the story of their daily hustle, the story of their dreams – sometimes buried, sometimes fulfilled.”

She added, “It’s the story of glass ceilings shattered, and also of the hearts broken in the process. I have tried to create a world that reflects the realities of urban working women. I hope audiences relate to the characters and find pieces of their own journey reflected in the story. I am excited and proud that Bombay Begums is coming on Netflix on the occasion of International Women’s Day.”

Bombay Begums is produced by Endemol Shine India, Endeavor Content and Chernin Entertainment.