scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Latest news

Netflix’s Bombay Begums gets a release date

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Bombay Begums stars Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Plabita Borthakur, Amruta Subhash, Aadhya Anand, Rahul Bose, Vivek Gomber, Danish Husain and Nauheed Cyrusi.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | February 9, 2021 11:39:44 am
bombay begums netflix seriesBombay Begums will release on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Netflix series Bombay Begums is gearing up to release on March 8. Created and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the show stars Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Plabita Borthakur, Amruta Subhash, Aadhya Anand, Rahul Bose, Vivek Gomber, Danish Husain and Nauheed Cyrusi.

Bombay Begums revolves around five women from Mumbai, who are connected by “ambition, desire, struggle for power and vulnerability”. It traces their journey as they fight obstacles in their careers and relationships, while challenging societal norms.

Talking about the series, Alankrita Shrivastava said in a statement, “Bombay Begums is a story about Indian women that I hope women in India, and across the world will connect with. The series explores the complex journey of working Indian women who are ambitious for power and success, but have many other battles to fight too. It’s the story of their daily hustle, the story of their dreams – sometimes buried, sometimes fulfilled.”

She added, “It’s the story of glass ceilings shattered, and also of the hearts broken in the process. I have tried to create a world that reflects the realities of urban working women. I hope audiences relate to the characters and find pieces of their own journey reflected in the story. I am excited and proud that Bombay Begums is coming on Netflix on the occasion of International Women’s Day.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Bombay Begums is produced by Endemol Shine India, Endeavor Content and Chernin Entertainment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

zayn marie, ira khan
Inside Zayn Marie’s wedding festivities

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 09: Latest News

Advertisement
X