Netflix’s Bard of Blood goes on floors in Leh; Shah Rukh Khan shares his excitement

Bard of Blood is based on Bilal Siddiqui’s book of the same name.

As the shoot for Netflix series Bard of Blood got underway on Sunday, actor-producer and superstar Shah Rukh Khan said it is the most exciting stuff to come out of his production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Actor Emraan Hashmi, who is making his debut in the web series space with the show, commenced its shooting in Leh. He seems smitten by the beauty of the place.

Red Chillies Entertainment’s Gaurav Verma wrote: “Big day! 18 months of hard work faces the camera today… The first day of Bard of Blood shoot. Emraan Hashmi, Ribhu Das Gupta and my partners in this journey. Thank you Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix India and Shah Rukh Khan.”

In response, Shah Rukh retweeted Verma’s tweet and said: “This is one of the most exciting stuff Red Chillies and your team is doing my man. Love to you all.”

Based on Bilal Siddiqui’s book The Bard Of Blood, the show is set against the backdrop of the Indian subcontinent. The multilingual series will tell the story of an expelled spy, Kabir Anand who is recalled from his new life as a Shakespeare professor in Panchgani to save his country and a long-lost love.

