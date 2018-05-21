Barack Obama and Michelle Obama sign a deal with streaming giant Netflix

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have signed a deal with Netflix for various projects Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have signed a deal with Netflix for various projects

Netflix says that it has reached a deal with Barack and Michelle Obama to produce material for Netflix. The streaming service said Monday, in a tweet, that the former president and first lady will produce films and series for the service, potentially including scripted and unscripted series, documentaries and features.

Netflix chief executive Ted Sarandos said that the Obamas are uniquely positioned to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities.

Netflix recently shared the news on Twitter with a post that read, “President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features.”

President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features.

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience. That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix – we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world,” former US President Obama was quoted as saying by Variety. Barack Obama recently appeared as a guest on David Letterman’s Netflix talk show.

The former First Lady of America also seemed excited and hopeful about the couple’s association with streaming giant Netflix.

“Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others. Netflix’s unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share, and we look forward to starting this exciting new partnership,” Michelle Obama’s statement read in Variety’s report.

This is not the first major collaboration Netflix has had. The streaming service has also managed to rope in Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes for a deal worth more than 100 million dollars. However, the monetary details involving Netflix’s deal with the Obamas is yet unknown.



