Netflix and Arka Media Works to give Baahubali: Before the Beginning new creative direction

Web series Baahubali: Before the Beginning will be a prequel to Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

In 2018, Netflix announced an original web series based on the blockbuster franchise, Baahubali. Titled Baahubali: Before the Beginning, the series is a prequel to Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017). Now Netflix and Arka Media Works are re-envisioning the series with a new creative approach.

Netflix on Friday said it wants to do justice to the fandom the Baahubali franchise enjoys.

The streaming platform’s statement read, “Baahubali is one of India’s most beloved stories. To bring this universe to life in the scale and manner it deserves, we’re re-envisioning the story along with our amazing partners. Together we want to make sure we do justice to the expansive vision, depth of storytelling, and complex characters.”

Arka Media Works, which was also involved with SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali films, is working towards recreating the grandeur of the Baahubali world for the audience of Netflix.

“Millions of people around the world love the Baahubali epic. Along with Netflix, we’re re-imagining this groundbreaking story to entertain and inspire audiences globally. Our vision is to recreate the world of Baahubali in all its grandeur and make it exciting and memorable for die-hard fans and those yet to discover it,” Arka said in a statement.

Season one of Baahubali: Before the Beginning is based on Anand Neelakantan’s book The Rise of Sivagami. According to the makers, the prequel series will capture “Queen Sivagami’s journey from a rebellious and vengeful girl to a wise and unequalled queen. Power, politics and intrigue find themselves juxtaposed against the rise of Mahishmati – from being a city-state to an empire.”

