Netflix announces release date of Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega Phirse

After being received warmly, Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega is all set for its second season. Netflix, on Wednesday, announced that the web-series, inspired by real life events, based on the rampant growth of phishing calls and cyber crime in India will start streaming from September 23.
The streaming giant released a video on their YouTube channel which sets an intriguing premise of the upcoming second season of Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega. The video shows a visual of a banyan tree with several mobile phones hanging from it.
Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega Season 2 is produced by Viacom18 Studios’ Tipping Point, from National Award winning director, Soumendra Padhi and writer Trishant Srivastava.
Padhi, in an earlier interview with The Indian Express had stated what inspired him to make a series based on Jamtara. He had shared, “What drew me to this particular crime, as a concept, is that I feel it is a great equaliser. Most people there have not studied after class six. All they do is procure mobile phones and it’s like a family business, they’re all into conning. The whole village is such a beautiful and dreamy place, with such greenery, clean air and ponds. I felt as though I had entered a mysterious world, because I could never have written or imagined those characters.”
Subscriber Only Stories
The synopsis of Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega reads: The story of young school drop-outs who incept an elaborate phishing scam raking in fortunes, only to be intercepted by the police and local politicians. The returning season highlights what grows to become India’s next huge scam with Sunny at the helm of it while Gudiya and Rocky fight back in their own ways. Season one saw performances from a talented ensemble who quickly became fan favourites including Sparsh Shrivastav, Anshumaan Pushkar, Monika Panwar and Amit Sial. The four will reprise their roles as Sunny, Rocky, Gudiya and Brajesh alongside Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Aksha Pardhasany. The new season will also feature new characters, Ravi Chahal and the formidable Seema Pahwa.
Jamtara Season 2 will start streaming on Netflix from September 23.
Top News
Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film
Latest News
Thai media says court suspends PM Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duty pending result of term limit review
Two held from Gujarat for bomb threat at Mumbai five-star hotel
Researchers tumble upon 350-yr-old rare palm manuscripts on Siddha herbs, bring out book
Its largest lake is so dry, China digs deep to water crops
TS ICET Results Date 2022: Here’s when TSCHE planning to declare result
Cuttputlli song Saathiya: Do yourself a favour by not watching this Tanishk Bagchi creation
Presidential assent given to criminal bills of Karnataka, Jharkhand
Suniel Shetty gives an update on daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul’s wedding
Trinamool Congress removes its Tripura president, no reasons given yet
Defiant Ukraine marks Independence Day six months after invasion
‘Most of the time its not the snake, but people who need to be rescued’: Wildlife rescuers Benhail Antao and Louise Remedios
Explained: Fitch says Adani is ‘over leveraged’ — what does over leveraging mean in business?
Mumbai: Court denies bail to man who raped 80-year-old paralytic woman, says irrelevant that case was ‘settled’
Mumbai: BJP MLA Ashish Shelar seeks probe into tenders for virtual classrooms in BMC schools
Once banned from playing in a local league, Ellen White retires as an all-time top scorer for England Lioness