Netflix announces release date of Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega Phirse

After being received warmly, Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega is all set for its second season. Netflix, on Wednesday, announced that the web-series, inspired by real life events, based on the rampant growth of phishing calls and cyber crime in India will start streaming from September 23.

The streaming giant released a video on their YouTube channel which sets an intriguing premise of the upcoming second season of Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega. The video shows a visual of a banyan tree with several mobile phones hanging from it.

Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega Season 2 is produced by Viacom18 Studios’ Tipping Point, from National Award winning director, Soumendra Padhi and writer Trishant Srivastava.

Padhi, in an earlier interview with The Indian Express had stated what inspired him to make a series based on Jamtara. He had shared, “What drew me to this particular crime, as a concept, is that I feel it is a great equaliser. Most people there have not studied after class six. All they do is procure mobile phones and it’s like a family business, they’re all into conning. The whole village is such a beautiful and dreamy place, with such greenery, clean air and ponds. I felt as though I had entered a mysterious world, because I could never have written or imagined those characters.”

The synopsis of Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega reads: The story of young school drop-outs who incept an elaborate phishing scam raking in fortunes, only to be intercepted by the police and local politicians. The returning season highlights what grows to become India’s next huge scam with Sunny at the helm of it while Gudiya and Rocky fight back in their own ways. Season one saw performances from a talented ensemble who quickly became fan favourites including Sparsh Shrivastav, Anshumaan Pushkar, Monika Panwar and Amit Sial. The four will reprise their roles as Sunny, Rocky, Gudiya and Brajesh alongside Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Aksha Pardhasany. The new season will also feature new characters, Ravi Chahal and the formidable Seema Pahwa.

Jamtara Season 2 will start streaming on Netflix from September 23.