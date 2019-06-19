Toggle Menu
Netflix announces 2 more seasons of Queer Eye

Queer Eye features resident fashion expert, Tan France, along with food guru Antoni Porowski, hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness, culture expert Karamo Brown and home designer Bobby Berk.

Netflix announced Tuesday that season four will debut on July 19. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Netflix’s show Queer Eye says it’s bringing fabulousness to the masses for two more seasons.

The streaming service announced Tuesday that the fourth season will debut July 19. The eight episodes were shot in the Kansas City area, where last season the stars revamped a prison guard, a children’s camp program director and two sisters who own a barbecue joint.

Netflix also says production will begin soon in Philadelphia for the fifth season, which will be released next year.

The show features resident fashion expert, Tan France, along with food guru Antoni Porowski, hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness, culture expert Karamo Brown and home designer Bobby Berk.

The Emmy-winning show is a reboot of the 2003 series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

