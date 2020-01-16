Netflix announces four Indian films

Netflix on Thursday added four Indian films to its slate in 2020. The projects will be helmed by ace directors Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee.
The first movie titled Choked will be helmed by Kashyap. It stars Saiyami Kher and Rohan Mathew. The Motwane directorial has been titled AK vs AK and will feature Anil Kapoor and Kashyap. The third one by Banerjee is called Freedom. The film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Kalki Koechlin, Manisha Koirala, Divya Dutta, Huma Qureshi, Zoya Husain, Shashank Arora and Neeraj Kabi.
Karan Johar and his banner Dharmatic will produce the fourth project, a yet to be titled anthology of four films. Its cast will include Manav Kaul, Shefali Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nusrat Bharucha and Jaideep Ahlawat.
Netflix took to its Instagram account to share the announcement, along with photos of the filmmakers.
Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane have previously worked on Netflix’s popular series Sacred Games. Kashyap has also helmed segments in Netflix anthologies – Lust Stories and Ghost Stories.
