Netflix announce new shows and movies with Anil Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Madhavan and more, watch teasers

The streaming platform Netflix is celebrating its ten years since entering the Indian market, and the viewers are in for a treat. The media giant has announced several new shows and movies, starring the biggest names in the industry. They have also announced fresh new seasons of fan favourites, increasing the anticipation for the new releases.

Family Business

Indian audiences are about to get their own Succession-coded show with the series Family Business. The first look of the show has Anil Kapoor as a successful business tycoon, Jeh Davar, who decides to backstab his protege Sid Mehta, played by Vijay Varma. A battle for money and power ensues, and the field boasts a stellar cast, including Rhea Chakraborty, Dhruv Sehgal, Neha Dhupia, Raimi Sen, Akash Khurana, Apara Mehta and more.

Check out the first teaser

Ikka

This courtroom drama is bringing Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna head to head. Both men have had recent success at the box office and are now looking to get the same results on OTT. Deol plays an attorney, and his demeanour takes you back to the Rajkumar Santoshi film Damini (1993), in which he played a lawyer. The cast also includes Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Watch the first teaser

Dhindora 2

Actor-singer Bhuvan Bam of BB Ki Vines fame is coming back with the new season of his comedy series, Dhindora 2. The multifaceted actor is going to be bringing back his iconic characters such as Sameer and Titu Mama. The announcement video shows Bhuvan having a conversation with Titu about striking a deal with Netflix. But unbeknownst to him, Titu has already secured a spot for the show.

Watch the announcement

Hello Bachhon

This series follows the real-life journey of Physics Wallah CEO Alakh Pandey, who will be played by Vineet Kumar Singh. It will showcase his journey as a kid and how he decided to impart knowledge to everyone who wished for it. The series has been powered by The Viral Fever Studios, which was behind some of the first successful web series in the country.

Watch the first teaser

Musafir Cafe

This film tells the story of Chander, who has only ever loved one woman in his life, Sudha, played by Vikrant Massey and Vedika Pinto, respectively. However, Sudha leaves his life, inspiring him to open a cafe called Musafir (Traveller). He is romantically involved and presumably married to Preeti, played by Mahima Makwana, who knows that she can’t give him the same love.

Watch the first teaser:

Hum Hindustani

Hum Hindustani will tell the real-life story of India’s first democratic elections. Saif Ali Khan’s character is seen fighting the establishment and the people of the country to bring in universal adult suffrage, the right to vote. Pratik Gandhi plays a monarch who is trying to steer through the political transition of the country while trying to defend his lands from dacoits.

Watch the first teaser:



Super Subbu

The film follows the story of Subbu, played by Sundeep Kishan, who is extremely down on his luck when it comes to romance. To solidify his chances at finding a bride, he gets a government job as a teacher and decides to teach sex education in a backward village. He is met with resistance, violence and doubt as he tries to educate people while trying to find a wife and impress his family. The show also stars Mithila Palkar and Murli Sharma.

Watch the teaser

Legacy

Legacy is a political drama starring R Madhavan, Abhishek Banerjee and Nimisha Sajayan. Madhavan is a powerful politician with the people’s support behind him, but he isn’t exactly clean in the ethics or legal department. Challengers arise to dethrone him, as they want to ensure that law and order return to their homes. Filled with gory action and meaningful monologues, the film will aim to impress its genre’s viewers.

Watch the teaser



Made In Korea

Priyanka Mohan plays a woman who is obsessed with the country Korea and its culture. She has wanted to sail from Kanyakumari to Korea ever since she was a little girl. Even though her parents aren’t very keen on the idea, she manages to reach the country. What follows is a whirlwind of events, as she tries to make space for herself in an alien world. Fights, misunderstandings, and stints in jail are all in store for her.

Watch the teaser:

#LOVE

Aishwarya Lekshmi plays the CEO of a dating app but is unfortunately single herself. The market implications of such news getting out are soon pointed out to her, and she uses a programme to find a guy based on compatibility. The guy in question is played by Arjun Das, who doesn’t trust Aishwarya’s software. They both go through life and its surprises while trying to build chemistry and love out of thin air.

Takshakudu

The teaser starts with bone-chilling violin melodies playing in the background, as you see a man rescued by some villagers. He has a dog with him and some possessions, but he has lost his sight. No one knows where he came from, what happened to him, or what he plans to do. Revenge definitely seems to be on the menu, as he tries to bring justice to those who wronged him. The cast includes Anand Devarkonda and Nitanshi Goel.

Watch the teaser

Despite the announcements, the release dates for all these series and films are yet to be announced by the streaming platform.