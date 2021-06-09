Netflix, Amazon Prime Video’s Twitter chat over Manoj Bajpayee leaves actor in splits: ‘Top class banter’

Manoj Bajpayee is set to play a ghazal singer in Ray, which will premiere on June 25 on Netflix. (Photo: PR)

Streaming platforms Netflix and Amazon Prime Video recently indulged in a sweet little banter over Manoj Bajpayee. The actor, who is currently basking in the success of Amazon prime series The Family Man 2 would soon be seen in a netflix anthology series Ray. And just like many fans, Netflix too could not hold its excitement at having Manoj onboard.

In a cheeky tweet, the social media handle of Netflix welcomed Manoj Bajpayee. Referring to his successful series, it wrote, “.@BajpayeeManoj coming to a Netflix series! We love that you’re part of this family, man ❤️ #Ray.” Touched by the message, the actor replied, “Thank you 🙏🏻 for your warm welcome!!!! It’s a privilege to be part of the anthology!!”

Thank you 🙏 for your warm welcome!!! It’s a privilege to be part of the anthology!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 8, 2021

In Ray, the actor is a part of Abhishek Chaubey’s short ‘Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa’. He would be seen playing a ghazal singer Musafir Ali who wants to regain his lost glory, and on his way encounters a mysterious stranger (Gajraj Rao), who helps him go back in time. Netflix India further replied to Manoj Bajpayee tweeting, “You can’t tell from this tweet but we’re tearing up while typing it 😭 We can’t wait ❤️.”

Amazon Prime Video quickly jumped into the conversation and addressing its tweet to Manoj’s character Srikant Tiwari wrote, “Srikant, job badalne mein bada drastic change hua hoga na? 👀.” Laughing at the conversation Manoj replied, “Hahahahaha 😂😂 that’s top class banter !! Job nahi role badla hai !!!!”

Hahahahaha 😂😂 that’s top class banter !! Job nahi role badla hai !!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 9, 2021

The Family Man 2 premiered on June 4. The nine-episode series has Manoj Bajpayee playing a world class spy but has a tough time dealing with his family issues. The second season also saw the digital debut of south star Samantha Akkineni, who plays the tough rebel soldier on a deadly mission. The Raj and DK directorial also stars Priyamani, Sbharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Darshan Kumar among more.

The show has garnered praise from masses and critics alike. In her review, Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “The second season of The Family Man is bigger, slicker, and much better. It significantly raises its stakes, casts its net wider, and manages to get in a larger context, even if fleeting, about the state of the world we are living in.”