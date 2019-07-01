Neil Gaiman’s Sandman DC comic to be adapted by Netflix

If 2017 was the year of Stephen King, 2019 seems like the year of Neil Gaiman. After the second season of American Gods debuted on Starz (on Amazon Prime Video in India), Good Omens, the novel that he co-wrote with late Terry Pratchett, was adapted by Amazon as a successful miniseries earlier this year.

And now Sandman, another of his creations, is also being adapted for the small screen, this time at Netflix. The deal is not finalised yet, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sandman has been the name of many DC Comics characters, but the most popular one is Gaiman’s run called The Sandman, which was published through DC’s now defunct Vertigo imprint.

The main character of the comic series is Dream, also called Morpheus. The series has horror, dark fantasy elements and loads of black humour.

In the graphic novel form, the series remains one of the few to be on the New York Times Best Seller list. Watchmen and The Dark Knight Returns are the other entries.

THR reports that Netflix likely signed a “massive financial deal” with Warner Bros TV to snag the series. Warner Bros owns DC and all related properties. Allan Heinberg, known for co-scripting 2017’s Wonder Woman movie, will serve as the writer and showrunner on the series.

Gaiman’s Sandman adaptation has been in pipeline for decades. The attempts to bring it to the screen have been going on since the 1990s. The project has seen multiple writers come and go.