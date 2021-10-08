Neha Sharma’s Aafat-E-Ishq gets OTT release date

ZEE5’s upcoming original film Aafat-E-Ishq, starring Neha Sharma, will debut on October 29, the streaming service announced on Friday.

Directed by Indrajit Nattoji, the movie is the Indian adaptation of the award-winning Hungarian film Liza, the Fox-Fairy, ZEE5 said in a statement.

The dramedy follows the story of Lallo (Sharma) and her quest for true love. She finds herself as a prime suspect following a series of multiple deaths while an ancient curse looms large, threatening to destroy everything and everyone around her, as per the official logline.

Produced by Zee Studios, Aafat-E-Ishq also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Amit Sial, Namit Das and Ila Arun.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 India, said there is a section of audience who is warming up to supernatural stories and he is hopeful that people will like Aafat-E-Ishq.

“The original Hungarian film Liza, the Fox-Fairy was a huge success internationally and even in India, we have seen great traction for supernatural stories in the last couple of years.

“As a consumer-centric OTT platform, we are focussed on serving top-rated entertainment across genres and are confident that Aafat-E-Ishq will be loved by patrons of this genre and will leave a mark,” Kalra said in the statement.

Nimisha Pandey, Head of Hindi Originals at ZEE5, said they are delighted to have recreated the Hungarian movie for Indian viewers in a language of their choice.

“Aafat-E-Ishq is a compelling story rooted in India’s love for the supernatural and fantasy genre. The film will certainly stand out for its unique storyline, quirky characters and dark humour, which we are confident will appeal to various consumer cohorts. We are extremely excited to bring this to your screens soon,” Pandey added.

Ashima Avasthi, Head of Content at Zee Studios, said the team is confident that the story of Aafat-E-IShq, which is backed by powerful performances, will be appreciated by the consumers.