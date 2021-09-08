‘Neha Bhasin betrayed me, she is wicked’: Bigg Boss OTT evicted contestant Millind Gaba

Bigg Boss OTT saw the eviction of Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh on Sunday. Host Karan Johar shocked housemates and fans alike when he announced that it’s a double eviction. Also, post Millind and Akshara’s exit, social media users have been showing their displeasure, stating that the two deserved to stay in the show.

Popular singer Millind Gaba agrees as he feels he had a lot more to offer. “I should have stayed on, though I am happy to be back home. I entered the show with the intention to win hearts and successfully managed to do that. Also, I am so humbled by the love people are showering on me. They are literally protesting my eviction and calling it unfair,” he told indianexpress.com.

Ask him if he too felt it was not a fair eviction, the singer said, “It was slightly unfair as I definitely deserved to stay. There is so much negativity in that house and I was the only one who brought some humour and fun. I created a positive balance. I had also started to enjoy the game. However, everything is not in our hands.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MusicMG🦉 (@millindgaba)

Millind also opened up about the show’s format, which required female contestants to pick their connection at the premiere night. Stating that he felt like a commodity placed at a store on display, he said, “All the power was given to the girls, which was wrong. I have known Akshara and even Divya and would have liked to partner with them. With Neha, I have known her as a musician but never had the opportunity to interact with her. However, she chose me and I decided to go for it as I thought we would be able to bond, but I was clearly wrong.”

The singer was referring to being dumped by Neha recently as she wanted to pair up with Pratik Sehajpal, leaving Milling infuriated. He added, “I felt betrayed. Just 10 minutes before the swap, Neha was talking about how we will play the game together and support each other. I always believed that musicians have a clean heart but she was wicked and such a planner. It just goes on to say how she is as a person.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MusicMG🦉 (@millindgaba)

His experience on Bigg Boss OTT has taught her that anyone who is too good or clean can never survive the game. “You have to have some black in your white,” he added. The “Kya Karu” singer also shared that while he has no regrets, he feels he should have become more active from the first week itself.

While many believe that host Karan Johar is quite biased towards a few contestants, Millind feels he isn’t partial but doesn’t treat everyone equally. “First, it was a big moment for me to share the stage with him. He is a star in his field and I absolutely love his style statement. While he did a great job as a host, I feel he didn’t let the boys speak much. He interacts mostly with girls and didn’t give us enough opportunity to put across our side,” he concluded.

With Millind and Akshara’s exit, the competition on Bigg Boss OTT is now between Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Moose Jattana, Nishant Bhatt, Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin.