Neeraj Chopra shows off his dance moves on Dance Plus 6, watch video

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, who recently showed off his acting chops in an ad for credit card bill payment platform CRED, will soon be surprising fans with his dance moves.

Yes, you read that right. Neeraj will soon grace the dance reality show Dance Plus Season 6 as a special guest. Disney Plus Hotstar shared a video of Neeraj dancing to different beats and styles. In the short clip, Neeraj could be seen bonding with the host Raghav Juyal as they matched steps to various tracks.

“Everyone’s talking about his acting chops, we’re here to show you @neeraj____chopra’s dancing talent too! #DancePlus6,” read the caption of the video post.

Meanwhile, Dance Plus 6 judge and filmmaker-choreographer Remo D’Souza also posted a sneak peek of the episode on his Instagram page. In the reel, Neeraj Chopra and Remo could be seen walking in style as pop music played in the background. “With the #goldenboy of #india @neeraj____chopra so proud of you man , and it’s nice to have you with us 😊😊 disneyplushotstar #danceplus6,” read the post caption.

Dance Plus 6 streams on Disney Plus Hotstar.