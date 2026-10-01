After Hanuman Ansh’s success, web series on Neem Karoli Baba’s life announced. Watch promo

After the enormous success of Hanuman Ansh, which is based on the life of spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, Sony LIV has now announced a new web series on the life of the saint. The makers shared a teaser of the upcoming series on the platform’s social media handles on Wednesday.

The first promo shows an old man walking by a river as the voiceover says, “The person whose stories left the nation mesmerised. Now, the country will watch other magical tales from his life.” Wrapped in a blanket associated with the spiritual guru, the man raises his hands towards the sky, and an image of Lord Hanuman appears there.

Also Read: Bollywood refused to help Hanuman Ansh initially, are now apologising: 21-yr-old producer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

The series will air on Sony TV and also stream on Sony LIV. Reacting to the announcement, one of the internet users commented, “We hope that there are no false or untrue things in this, and that religious events are shown properly, just like it was shown in the movie Hanuman Ansh, a completely pure and heart-touching story.”

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The makers of Hanuman Ansh had previously announced that they are planning a trilogy, though they are yet to makee any concrete announcement about the sequel. Hanuman Ansh is yet to announce its OTT release as the film is still performing decently well in theatres.

Hanuman Ansh earns Rs 410 crore

The devotional film Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba released in theaters on August 7. Initially, the film failed to attract viewers to the cinema halls. From 300 screens, Hanuman Ansh’s screens were reduced to 30. However, in the third week, the film started gaining momentum.

Also Read | Is Akshay Kumar joining Hanuman Ansh sequel? Producer breaks silence

Hanuman Ansh has been in the theatres for 55 days now and has earned Rs 410.75 crore worldwide. The film faced competition from other major releases like Batwara 1947, Awarapan 2, Mirzapur The Movie but maintained a steady hold at the box office.

Talking about the film’s box office trajectory, producer Anupriya Nagar told Siddharth Kannan in an interview, “It was disheartening to see that the film was not doing well at the box office. I wasn’t disheartened because we weren’t making money. I was disheartened because people weren’t watching the film. I couldn’t understand whether devotees were not going to watch it or whether they were going and not enjoying it. We simply didn’t understand what was happening. That was one of the most difficult times. I thought, I am one of the producers of this film, and I have invested my hard-earned money in this project so that people watch it and know about Maharaj Ji. I couldn’t just sit with my hands folded.”

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As for the web series, its cast, premiere date, and other details are yet to be announced.