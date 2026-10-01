After Hanuman Ansh’s success, web series on Neem Karoli Baba’s life announced. Watch promo

After the enormous success of Hanuman Ansh, which is based on the life of spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, Sony LIV has now announced a new web series on the life of the saint. The makers shared a teaser of the upcoming series on the platform’s social media handles on Wednesday.
The first promo shows an old man walking by a river as the voiceover says, “The person whose stories left the nation mesmerised. Now, the country will watch other magical tales from his life.” Wrapped in a blanket associated with the spiritual guru, the man raises his hands towards the sky, and an image of Lord Hanuman appears there.
The series will air on Sony TV and also stream on Sony LIV. Reacting to the announcement, one of the internet users commented, “We hope that there are no false or untrue things in this, and that religious events are shown properly, just like it was shown in the movie Hanuman Ansh, a completely pure and heart-touching story.”
The makers of Hanuman Ansh had previously announced that they are planning a trilogy, though they are yet to makee any concrete announcement about the sequel. Hanuman Ansh is yet to announce its OTT release as the film is still performing decently well in theatres.
Hanuman Ansh earns Rs 410 crore
The devotional film Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba released in theaters on August 7. Initially, the film failed to attract viewers to the cinema halls. From 300 screens, Hanuman Ansh’s screens were reduced to 30. However, in the third week, the film started gaining momentum.
Hanuman Ansh has been in the theatres for 55 days now and has earned Rs 410.75 crore worldwide. The film faced competition from other major releases like Batwara 1947, Awarapan 2, Mirzapur The Movie but maintained a steady hold at the box office.
Talking about the film’s box office trajectory, producer Anupriya Nagar told Siddharth Kannan in an interview, “It was disheartening to see that the film was not doing well at the box office. I wasn’t disheartened because we weren’t making money. I was disheartened because people weren’t watching the film. I couldn’t understand whether devotees were not going to watch it or whether they were going and not enjoying it. We simply didn’t understand what was happening. That was one of the most difficult times. I thought, I am one of the producers of this film, and I have invested my hard-earned money in this project so that people watch it and know about Maharaj Ji. I couldn’t just sit with my hands folded.”
Story continues below this ad
As for the web series, its cast, premiere date, and other details are yet to be announced.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More