Neelam Kothari Soni is currently in the news, courtesy her Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which offers an insider’s view of what it feels like to be the wife of a celebrity. Here’s all that you need to know about the actor-turned-jewellery designer.

Who is Neelam Kothari Soni?

Gujarati-Iranian Neelam Kothari Soni was on a vacation in Mumbai when she was offered her debut film Jawaani that hit the screens in 1984. A chance film outing soon turned into a full-fledged acting career as Neelam went on to work in Bollywood for more than 15 years, till 2001.

Neelam Kothari Soni’s notable films

Neelam’s first big hit was Love 86, opposite Govinda, in 1989. In fact, the duo’s chemistry was such a hit that the two worked together in as many as 14 films.

Neelam Kothari Soni’s other long-standing partnership was with Chunky Pandey, with whom she delivered five major successes at the box-office, including Aag hi Aag (1987), Paap ki Duniya (1988) and Ghar Ka Chiraag (1989).

The actor’s other significant ventures included the 1990 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Agneepath, where she played the megastar’s younger sister. Her pairing with Mithun Chakraborty in the cult film was particularly loved. The 1998 Sooraj Barjatya drama Hum Saath Saath Hain is another big film that Neelam was a part of. She played the younger sister of Salman Khan, Mohnish Behl and Saif Ali Khan.

Interestingly, more than any lead part, the one appearance that has kept Neelam Kothari Soni alive in the public memory is her cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s 1998 hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where she played a video jockey named Neelam. Her show in the Karan Johar-directorial called The Neelam Show became quite popular.

Neelam Kothari Soni’s family

Neelam tied the knot with popular actor Samir Soni in 2011, years after she separated from her first husband, businessman Rishi Setia, whom she married in 2000. Neelam and Samir adopted a baby girl, Ahana, in 2013.

What does Neelam Kothari Soni do now?

Her love for jewellery designing is as old as her acting career. Hence, she was involved in her family business for some time. After quitting movies in 2001, Neelam started designing jewellery under the name Neelam Jewels. She now owns a jewellery store in Mumbai, Neelam Kothari Fine Jewels.

What’s next for Neelam Kothari Soni?

Neelam Kothari Soni is currently seen in her debut digital project Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, where she shares screen space with her real-life friends Seema Khan, Bhavna Pandey and Maheep Kapoor.

