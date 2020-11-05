Naxalbari trailer: A stylised, melodramatic crime series featuring Rajeev Khandelwal and Satyadeep Mishra

Naxalbari is a ZEE5 crime-thriller series featuring a host of familiar faces. (Photo: ZEE5)

The trailer of ZEE5 crime-thriller series Naxalbari is out. The show features Rajeev Khandelwal, Tina Datta, Sreejita Dey, Satyadeep Mishra among others in pivotal roles.

Looking at the trailer, Naxalbari seems like a highly dramatic series about one of the most sensitive issues of our times. The cast seems credible enough, especially Khandelwal and Mishra. However, everything gets drowned in a sea of noise, thanks to the background score. It is difficult to focus your attention on the emotions and the dialogues when one is constantly being distracted by unnecessary music.

As mentioned earlier, two actors (Rajeev Khandelwal and Satyadeep Mishra) with incredible potential also star in the series, which is what makes me slightly hopeful about Naxalbari.

The official synopsis of Naxalbari reads, “Get ready for Naxalbari, a first-of-its-kind ZEE5 Original crime thriller series that explores Naxalism and its impact on the people fighting it. Starring Rajeev Khandelwal, Tina Datta, Sreejita Dey, and Satyadeep Mishra, the series revolves around an STF agent who is on a secret mission to uncover the truth.”

Naxalbari will start streaming on ZEE5 from November 28.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd