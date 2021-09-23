Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das and Sushmita Sen’s Aarya earn 2021 International Emmy Awards nominations

The nominations for International Emmy Awards 2021 were announced on Thursday, and India has scored three nominations at the coveted international awards.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category for Serious Men. Vir Das has been nominated in the Comedy section for his Netflix special Vir Das: For India. Disney Plus Hotstar series Aarya, starring Sushmita Sen in the lead role, has received a nomination in the Best Drama Series category.

Talking about the nomination, Vir said in a statement, “I am so honoured to be nominated, but I am just so happy it’s for a show about my culture, and my people and how funny we are. The special was my love letter to India and this is just unbelievable.”

Aarya released in 2020. Created by Ram Madhvani, the show followed Sushmita Sen’s titular character who is trying to save her family after her husband is murdered. The show recently wrapped filming its second season.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Serious Men was directed by Sudhir Mishra. The film was based on a book of the same name by Manu Joseph. Serious Men earned rave reviews with The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta writing in her review, “Nawaz is very good, channelling Ayyan’s seething rage into something we can empathise with; the tender passion he exhibits with Tiwari rounds off his character.”