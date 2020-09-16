Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Serious Men’s release date revealed

Serious Men has been directed by Sudhir Mishra. (Photo: Netflix)

The release date of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Netflix film Serious Men is out. The Sudhir Mishra directorial will premiere on the streaming giant on October 2 this year.

Serious Men is an adaptation of Manu Joseph’s book of the same name. The film will tell the tale of an underachiever who tries to make it big in Mumbai after discovering that his own child is a boy-genius.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui stated that he is a big fan of Sudhir Mishra and it was his lifelong dream to work with the Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi director. He said, “This is my third project with Netflix and returning to the streaming service always feels like homecoming. I am excited about this film as I waited almost 20 years to work with Sudhir Mishra. It’s a dream come true. I can’t wait for the audience to watch Serious Men and join this journey with me, this Gandhi Jayanti.”

Apart from Nawazuddin, Serious Men also stars Aakshath Das, Shweta Basu Prasad, Nassar and Indira Tiwari in pivotal roles.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd