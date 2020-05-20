Nawazuddin Siddiqui: An actor shouldn’t be bothered if his films release in theater or OTT platform

Ghoomketu will start streaming on ZEE5 from May 22. Ghoomketu will start streaming on ZEE5 from May 22.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, whose film Ghoomketu is directly releasing on OTT platform ZEE5, says it should make no difference to actors whether their work is opening on the big screen or the web.

A debate between theater owners and filmmakers is raging ever since Amazon Prime Video announced last week that it will stream the upcoming Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo in June as cinema halls remain shut due to the nationwide lockdown. The Shoojit Sircar dramedy was earlier supposed to arrive in theaters in April.

A day after the announcement, the makers of Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi confirmed the film would release on the streaming giant. While cinema owners have criticised the producers’ decisions citing huge loss to the exhibition sector, filmmakers argue that these steps are needed for them to survive.

At the virtual trailer launch of Ghoomketu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked how as an actor, he looked at the situation. “When we were shooting this film, we shot it like we shoot films for theaters. In today’s time, I think OTT is the only way where people are able to watch films. So I don’t personally think that it really matters to actors. And, actors shouldn’t be bothered about whether their films release on an OTT platform or in theaters anyway. The fact that our films are able to release is in itself a big thing.”

Besides Nawazuddin, the virtual trailer launch saw the attendance of film’s writer and director Pushpendra Nath Misra and the rest of the cast including Anurag Kashyap, Raghubir Yadav, Ila Arun and Ragini Khanna.

During the event, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked about his experience of starring alongside Kashyap, who has previously worked with him in the capacity of a director. The Sacred Games star said it was difficult for him to consider Kashyap a co-star because he is used to taking instructions from him.

“It was very interesting because generally actors know where their co-stars will take a pause but it was difficult to predict Anurag. So, while it was a lot of fun, I was never able to consider him a character. I always felt he was Anurag. I felt he might say ‘Cut’ in between and because he is a director I also feared he would catch my mistakes. So, there was a little fear when I worked with him as an actor,” Nawazuddin said.

The actor, who is currently quarantining at his Budhana house in Uttar Pradesh, said he has been making the most of the lockdown by watching as many films as possible, which would influence his acting style once he gets back to shooting.

“I watched over 80 films during the lockdown and I feel my acting style will change post lockdown. It feels like there will be a new start for me once the lockdown is over,” the actor concluded.

Ghoomketu will start streaming on ZEE5 from May 22.

