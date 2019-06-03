Nawazuddin Siddiqui reunites with Netflix for Serious Men adaptation

After Sacred Games, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to collaborate with Netflix again. The actor will be playing the lead role in the streaming giant’s upcoming film Serious Men, an adaptation of Manu Joseph’s book of the same name. The Netflix movie will be directed by Sudhir Mishra and produced by Bombay Fables and Cineraas Entertainment.

In a statement, Nawazuddin shared his excitement on reuniting with Netflix. He said, “I am very excited to be a part of Netflix’s Serious Men and work with a creative mind like Sudhir Mishra. This is my second stint with Netflix after Sacred Games and I hope that people give Ayyan Mani (from Serious Men) the same love that they extended to Ganesh Gaitonde (from Sacred Games). For now, I am eagerly awaiting the release of Sacred Games 2 and can’t wait to see the audience’s reaction.”

Sacred Men revolves around a clever slum dweller, who cons the country into believing his dim-witted 10-year-old son is a genius, to realise that the only victim of his dangerous game is his son.

The actor, who was last seen in Photograph, is also gearing up for Bole Chudiyan.