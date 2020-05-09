Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap starrer Ghoomketu to release on ZEE5

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Ghumketu. Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Ghumketu.

Ghoomketu starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire and Ragini Khanna will premiere on the streaming platform ZEE5. The film starts streaming on May 22. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Chitrangada Singh, Lauren Gottlieb and filmmaker Nikkhil Advani in special appearances.

Ghoomketu is a comedy drama based on an inexperienced writer, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, struggling to make it big in the film industry in Mumbai. Anurag Kashyap plays a cop here. Ghoomketu has been directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks (SPN).

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared in a statement, “Ghoomketu is a quirky, never-seen-before character and I thoroughly enjoyed playing him. Anurag, who is generally behind the camera, will be seen sharing screen space with us and it was a great experience to work with him as an actor. Ghoomketu has a phenomenal storyline which will definitely entertain the audience. During this time of the lockdown, I am glad that a humorous film that the entire family can watch is being streamed on ZEE5.”

Anurag Kashyap said, “Every film is a labour of love and I saw the conviction in the director of Ghoomketu and hence decided to do something which is my least favourite thing to do, which is act. The film is funny and heartwarming.”

Director Pushpendra Nath Misra added, “Wherever we go, we are never far away from our roots. Ghoomketu, as the name suggests, is a story of the ‘journey to the beginning’. This a film where the protagonist – a writer- draws inspiration from the idiosyncrasies of his own family members. This was a dream project with a stellar cast (sublime actors, all of them), and the freedom to tell the story in a non- stereotypical way. For all writers, their observation begins at home. This film is a celebration of our family members – our ‘Buas and ‘Chachas and ‘Daddas – who we (Ghoomketu) always carry in our hearts, wherever we go. I am glad it will reach the huge family audiences of ZEE5.”

