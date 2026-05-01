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Navjot Singh Sidhu says Samay Raina episode is among Kapil Sharma Show’s best in 21 years: ‘Comedy ka badshah’
In his latest post, Navjot Singh Sidhu praised Samay Raina. He also revealed that the Youtuber-comedian's episode ranks among top 5 in last 21 years.
Comedian Samay Raina and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia are reuniting for the first time after the India’s Got Latent controversy last year, which had put a pause on both their careers and started their legal troubles. On World Laughter Day, the duo will grace the couch in a special episode of Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. Navjot Singh Sidhu, who also features on the show, shared an Instagram post, while praising Samay. Calling the episode one of the best in the last 21 years, he also compared the Samay to Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidhu posted a photo with Samay Raina from the episode. Along with the post, he wrote in the caption, “This guy @maisamayhoon is incredible – the episode would rank among the top 5 that I have been part of in the last 21 yrs – just phenomenal energy ! 2004 se lekar aaj tak maine hansi ke har rang dekhe hain, har andaaz tol ke dekha hai (He has outdone all the spark of humour). Kapil Sharma aur Sunil Grover ke baad, 22 saalon ke is safar mein agar kisi ne mere dil ki ghanti bajayi hain….. toh woh hai Samay Raina (After Kapil and Sunil, he has won my heart)!”
ALSO READ | ‘Sunil Pal is insecure, frustrated’: Samay Raina blasts comedian, reveals why Kapil Sharma never attacked him during India’s Got Latent row
The former cricketer-television personality further added, “Yeh ladka mic nahi pakadta… yeh mahaul pakad leta hai…. Iski baat teer nahi, tarkash hoti hai…. ek nikli toh seedha nishane pe, aur doosri taiyaar !! Comedy ka badshah woh nahi jo sirf hasaaye… badshah woh hai jo waqt ko apni hansi pe nachaaye….. aur yeh kaam yeh naujawan kar raha hai !! Gidhad ki maut aati hai toh shehar ki taraf daudta hai.….. magar jab Samay Raina jaisa sher dahadta hai, toh poora zamana sajde mein gir jaata hai! (He creates a vibe, has answers ready one after the other. The king of comedy).”
Earlier, Netflix had announced the upcoming episode with Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia on social media. Fans have been excited to watch the two together in a show, after the huge controversy.
For the unknown, in February last year, Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on India’s Got Latent along with Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija. His comments about parents and sex led to widespread criticism all over the internet. In fact, all the involved artists have been fighting legal cases since the incident. Samay Raina was also forced to take down all episodes of his show from YouTube.
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