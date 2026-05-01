Navjot Singh Sidhu says Samay Raina episode is among Kapil Sharma Show’s best in 21 years: ‘Comedy ka badshah’

Comedian Samay Raina and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia are reuniting for the first time after the India’s Got Latent controversy last year, which had put a pause on both their careers and started their legal troubles. On World Laughter Day, the duo will grace the couch in a special episode of Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. Navjot Singh Sidhu, who also features on the show, shared an Instagram post, while praising Samay. Calling the episode one of the best in the last 21 years, he also compared the Samay to Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidhu posted a photo with Samay Raina from the episode. Along with the post, he wrote in the caption, “This guy @maisamayhoon is incredible – the episode would rank among the top 5 that I have been part of in the last 21 yrs – just phenomenal energy ! 2004 se lekar aaj tak maine hansi ke har rang dekhe hain, har andaaz tol ke dekha hai (He has outdone all the spark of humour). Kapil Sharma aur Sunil Grover ke baad, 22 saalon ke is safar mein agar kisi ne mere dil ki ghanti bajayi hain….. toh woh hai Samay Raina (After Kapil and Sunil, he has won my heart)!”