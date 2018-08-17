Naveen Kasturia: Pitchers started the trend of web series in India

Naveen Kasturia, who has been part of various web shows, considers TVF Pitchers a turning point in his career. Naveen Kasturia, who has been part of various web shows, considers TVF Pitchers a turning point in his career.

Popular internet sensations Naveen Kasturia and Maanvi Gagroo are back with web series The Good Vibes. The show streams on Sony LIV and Legrand’s YouTube channel. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Naveen shared, “It’s a very beautiful show. It talks not just about relationships but also about building a happy home. Getting back with Maanvi was a treat and we really had a great time shooting for it.”

Talking further about the premise, the actor shared, “Like most of us, I too believe in vibes. I think it’s really important to stay in a house that gives you a happy energy. Staying in Mumbai, house hunting is a common process. And it’s the vibes that plays an important role in choosing the best house.”

Naveen, who has been part of various web shows, considers TVF Pitchers a turning point in his career. “The show was one of the first web series in India. We really had no clue if it would ever be accepted. It was a time when internet was still in the nascent period and quite expensive. And it seemed like an unreal thought that people would log on to YouTube to watch a show. As an actor, I was in need of work. And while many would think it to be a courageous decision, it was a much needed step in my life. Thankfully, it worked, and started the trend of web shows in the country.”

Ask him about the buzz around the next season of Pitchers, the Bose: Dead or Alive actor smiled to say, “I really don’t know. And to be honest, no one more than me wants the show to come up with a new season. I hope the TVF guys take this seriously and soon churn it out.”

With numerous web shows being made and new actors being introduced, we asked the actor his take on competition. After a thought, Naveen said, “I am quite a secure actor, so such thoughts do not really cross my mind. But yes, that only happens when you are constantly working. An idle man is a devil’s workshop. So, till the time I am occupied, I don’t really bother about these things. And I hope that I don’t ever have to (smiles).”

